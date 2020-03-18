Gartner: Five Board Questions That Security and Risk Leaders Must Be Prepared to Answer

With a threat landscape constantly in flux, it isn’t just CIOs, CISOs and CSOs who need reliable insights into cyber risk.

The rest of the C-suite and board must factor in cybersecurity data as a key risk metric – or expose the business to the everyday reality of cyberattacks.

If you’re looking to drive C-suite and board collaboration in cybersecurity planning, start by creating a universal language grounded in business risks, opportunities, and impacts. Read Gartner’s Five Board Questions That Security and Risk Leaders Must Be Prepared to Answer to: