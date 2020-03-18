fbpx
Gartner: Five Board Questions That Security and Risk Leaders Must Be Prepared to Answer

With a threat landscape constantly in flux, it isn’t just CIOs, CISOs and CSOs who need reliable insights into cyber risk.

The rest of the C-suite and board must factor in cybersecurity data as a key risk metric – or expose the business to the everyday reality of cyberattacks.

If you’re looking to drive C-suite and board collaboration in cybersecurity planning, start by creating a universal language grounded in business risks, opportunities, and impacts. Read Gartner’s Five Board Questions That Security and Risk Leaders Must Be Prepared to Answer to:

  • Get valuable guidance on how to respond to common board questions.
  • Find out how to instill board and executive confidence in your ability to proactively manage cyberattacks.
  • Learn how to tailor your narrative to specific stakeholders, mapping cyber-risk metrics to business outcomes.

Entusiasta seguidor de la tecnología y las innovaciones que cambian el mundo. Director Editorial y COO en The HAP Group.

