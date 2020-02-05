fbpx
Top
APRENDE, Whitepapers

SANS Whitepaper: Practical Industrial Control System Cybersecurity

Written by SANS experts, Practical Industrial Control System Cybersecurity: IT and OT Have Converged explores key issues arising when IT and OT are combined into cyber-physical systems, where risks must be continually identified and managed.

Download the whitepaper to learn how to answer these key questions:

-Why are digital asset inventories critical for IT/OT security risk management?
-Which asset inventory methods are right for your environment?
-How does knowledge about risks and vulnerabilities to IT/OT systems lead to better risk management?
-Can applying a few CIS Controls make a difference in the security posture of today’s control systems?

Tal vez te interese

Tags: , ,
0

What's your reaction?

Cool
0
Cool
0
Cool
0
Dislike
0
Dislike
0
Geeky
0
Geeky
0
Geeky
0
Like
0
LOL
0
Love
0
NSFW
0
OMG
0
WTF
0
WTF
0

Entusiasta seguidor de la tecnología y las innovaciones que cambian el mundo. Director Editorial y COO en The HAP Group.

RELATED POSTS

ENTÉRATE, Industria Negocios

La asociación con Noble Systems procura enriquecer las soluciones de Avaya IX Contact Center. Avaya anunció la asociación con Noble Systems para enriquecer las soluciones de Avaya IX Contact Center con nuevas herramientas, incluyendo programas inspirados en videojuegos para engament con

APRENDE, Whitepapers

99.7% of web apps have at least one vulnerability. Yet, most security professionals admit their app security strategies are immature. Download “5 Best Practices for Web Application Security: A How-To Guide” to learn: -Where you should focus to better protect apps against

APRENDE, Whitepapers

Has the DevOps dream spawned a security nightmare? Here's how to crush container security. Get the ebook.

The Standard CIO is a publication of The HAP Group, a Miami based US Corporation and a leader in the Spanish speaking world in the development of effective innovative marketing initiatives for all verticals of the economy. The HAP Group maintain a database of more than 120,000 CIOs and Executives from companies all sizes and with all number of employees. Inside this group, the nucleus is called The Digital Leaders, an organic community nurtured through direct contact for the distribution of news and information, by events, executing surveys and product testing, and recognizing the best implementation of products, solutions and practices trough awards programs. The Digital Leaders group has positioned us as the most effective generator and provider of qualified leads, BANTs, Content syndication, multiple touch campaigns, and more for all interested companies doing business in Latin America. In addition, our group use our own websites and digital special publications to distribute content and support our campaigns with The Standard CIO, (www.http://thestandardcio.com/),Digital Too(www.digitaltoo.com), and Factory PYME (addressing the growing Small and Medium size enterprises), all under the hub of The Standard IT, our own umbrella. Para contactar a The HAP Group llámenos a las oficinas centrales en Miami (+1 305.961.1132) o escribanos a editores@thehapgroup.com.